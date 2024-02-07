F&G officers investigating 49 ducks shot and left to waste in Canyon County

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a large number of ducks that were recently shot and left to waste in Canyon County.

On Feb. 1, Fish and Game conservation officers were made aware of 49 ducks – all mallards – that had been dumped roughly four miles south of Lake Lowell. Officers found the ducks by a rockpile on the bank of the Mora Canal, near the intersection of Lynnwood Road and Bowmont Road and in the vicinity of the Rolling Hills Subdivision.

Based on their initial investigation, officers believe the ducks were left there sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

“It’s apparent that whoever shot these birds made no effort to harvest the edible portion of meat as required by law,” said Conservation Officer Craig Mickelson. “Seeing this number of ducks go to waste is a travesty. It amounts to seven legal limits of ducks that countless waterfowl hunters would have been thrilled to harvest and to eat.”

If anyone has information about these ducks that were left to waste, please call the Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465, or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting wildlife violations and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.