Nominations Open for Alternative Educators of the Year

The Alternative Education Association of Maine is looking for nominations for the Alternative Educators of the Year. The Association is looking to recognize one or more individuals for their outstanding work in Alternative Education.

Please consider someone who has:

  • Demonstrated a positive impact on the academic programming for Alternative Education students or at-risk students.
  • Been an advocate for Alternative Education at local or state levels.
  • Helped develop and/or maintain an effective Alternative Education program.
  • Shown a dedication to Alternative Education through a commitment to professional growth and development.

If you know of someone who fits any of these criteria and would like to nominate them, please take a moment and fill out the form below and help us recognize those deserving educators whose work helps some of our most in-need students.

Alternative Educators of the Year Nomination Form.

For further information reach out to Alternative Education Association of Maine Presented Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org.

