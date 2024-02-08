Submit Release
Celebrate the 5th Annual International SEL DAY on March 8th: Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Leaders

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share information on the 5th annual International Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Day, Friday, March 8th. The theme of this year’s event is Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Leaders. Want to join in the celebration?  Start making your plans now!

Some ideas to consider:

In addition to these national efforts, Maine DOE is encouraging educators to connect the SEL theme to Youth Art Month, being celebrated throughout March.  Consider how to showcase student artwork, music, dance, poetry, videos, essays, or more by encouraging participation.  Showcase your selections on district media and tag us @mainedoe or #SELDay.

As you consider your SEL Day participation, please be mindful of inclusivity for all students, families, and educators. Some questions for your planning team to consider:

  • How can activities be framed to support inclusion for all?
  • What is needed to ensure that timely and accurate translations are available for multilingual families?
  • How can activities be designed to provide access for all reading abilities?
  • What barriers might there be to participation, and can those barriers be proactively addressed?

Please join us Maine DOE  for SEL Day Toolkit Office Hours.

SEL Day Office Hours

We will use this time for Maine educators to collectively explore the #SELday Toolkit and to share ideas, activities, and events for SEL Day celebration.

More SEL Day Resources:

For more details on the day or on inclusive ideas, send questions to DOESchoolandStudentSupports@maine.gov.

 

