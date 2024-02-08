Passenger Injured in Bear Notch Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

February 7, 2024

Bartlett, NH – On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 3:26 p.m., Bartlett Fire-Rescue, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to a reported snowmobile accident on Upper Haystack Trail in Bear Notch, Bartlett.

First responders utilized snowmobiles to access the crash site where they located a single snowmobile off the trail and that had hit a tree. Emergency Medical Services providers provided medical care to the passenger of the snowmobile and transported her to the trailhead where she was transferred to the Bartlett-Jackson ambulance for transport to Memorial Hospital in Conway with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the rental snowmobile was uninjured and identified as Glen Stranzl, 43, of Carver, Massachusetts. Carver was northbound on the Upper Haystack Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the trail striking a tree. Operator inexperience was a contributing factor in this crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department encourages snowmobile enthusiasts to utilize caution while operating on the trails. Reducing speed and operating with due regard for the rules of the trail and conditions of the snow significantly increase the safety and well-being of all participants.