Operly Intelligence III Horn Speakers Arrive in Israel

Operly Intelligence III

With Operly Intelligence III, bring the concert hall home, experiencing Barenboim live performance essence right in your living space” — Konstantin Neymark, Founder

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operly, a company renowned for its advanced audio technology, has announced the introduction of its flagship line, the Operly Intelligence III horn loudspeakers, to the Israeli market, specifically in Tel Aviv. This marks a significant expansion for the brand, which is headquartered in London, as it brings its innovative audio solutions to a new audience.

The Operly Intelligence III is engineered for audiophiles who seek unparalleled sound quality. This new generation of full-range speakers merges sophisticated engineering with state-of-the-art technologies. The outcome is an audio experience characterized by rich, clear sound that enhances the listening experience.

Following the launch, Konstantin Neymark, the founder of Operly, shared insights into the design philosophy behind the product. The company has shifted from the conventional narrow throat horn to a wide throat design, achieving a distinct result. According to Neymark, this approach to speaker design ensures the most detailed, coherent, musical, and live sound, capturing the essence of live performance. This innovation, he suggests, is central to Operly's mission, allowing users to 'see with their ears,' and experience the depth and richness of sound in a new way.

Furthermore, the Operly Intelligence III delivers a magnificent live sound experience, as if attending a concert. While you may not have the luxury of hosting performers like Daniel Barenboim and Simon Rattle in your home, our speakers ensure you can relish the same exquisite listening experience. They recreate the richness and detail of live performances, enveloping your space with the essence of a front-row concert hall experience.

The Operly Intelligence III features a unique design and advanced technology. This design looks good and helps improve the speaker's sound quality.

The Operly Intelligence III incorporates both classic and innovative elements. The driver's unique design features a short coil with a small diameter and a high gap, ensuring uniformity in the magnetic field and fidelity in sound reproduction. A patented full-range horn system is another highlight, eliminating connections between the forward and backward horns. This design allows for a seamless integration of the front horn with the speaker diaphragm, enhancing the overall sound quality.

Practicality is also a key aspect of the Intelligence III's design. Its three-point support ensures stability on uneven surfaces, and its dimensions are optimized for minimal space occupation while providing an optimal listening experience. Their floor footprint measures 55 x 80 cm (W x D), roughly the space occupied by a person sitting in an office chair.The backward horn is angled to create a comfortable listening zone at a distance of 2.7 meters. The design also addresses the issue of standing waves by angling the sides of the horn to avoid parallel surfaces.

Since Operly replicates the concert hall experience with its immersive listening experience, it still allows for clear conversation even at high playback volumes, making it ideal for various settings.

Customers can personalize their Operly Intelligence III speakers with a wide range of finishes, including options from the German automotive color palette, allowing for a perfect match with any interior design. Custom color orders are available as an additional option, subject to extra charges.

It is now available for purchase, with a suggested retail price of €45,000. Customers are invited to specify their color preferences upon ordering.

We spent considerable time searching for a reliable partner who shares our passion for exceptional sound, and we are pleased to announce that we have found such a partner in the guise of Brand Audio. Celebrating its 27th year in the audio industry, Brand Audio highlights its specialization in HIGH END class products, showcasing its enduring commitment to delivering superior sound quality.

You can book a listening session on our website https://www.brand-audio.co.il/

For further information, please contact us at +972 50-304-0200

Our showroom is located at:

The Carpenter 5, Hod Hasharon