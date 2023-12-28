Sound Revolution: Operly Brings its Acclaimed Intelligence III Speakers to Israel

In our view, a wide-throat horn delivers the most detailed, coherent, cohesive, and live sound. The wonder of experiencing live sound, when you can "see with your ears", creates this unique impression” — Konstantin Neymark, Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operly, a company renowned for its advanced audio technology, has announced the introduction of its flagship line, the Operly Intelligence III horn loudspeakers, to the Israeli market, specifically in Tel Aviv. This marks a significant expansion for the brand, which is headquartered in London, as it brings its innovative audio solutions to a new audience.

The Operly Intelligence III is engineered for audiophiles who seek high-quality sound. This new generation of full-range speakers merges sophisticated engineering with state-of-the-art technologies. The outcome is an audio experience characterized by rich, clear sound that enhances the listening experience.

The Operly Intelligence III features a unique design and advanced technology. The speaker's monocoque body, made from high-grade fiberglass, boasts a uniform thickness of 15mm along the entire length of the backward horn. This design looks good and helps improve the speaker's sound quality.

The Operly Intelligence III incorporates both classic and innovative elements. The driver's unique design features a short coil with a small diameter and a high gap, ensuring uniformity in the magnetic field and fidelity in sound reproduction. A patented full-range horn system is another highlight, eliminating connections between the forward and backward horns. This design allows for a seamless integration of the front horn with the speaker diaphragm, enhancing the overall sound quality.

Practicality is also a key aspect of the Intelligence III's design. Its three-point support ensures stability on uneven surfaces, and its dimensions are optimized for minimal space occupation while providing an optimal listening experience. The backward horn is angled to create a comfortable listening zone at a distance of 2.7 meters, and the design also addresses the issue of standing waves by angling the sides of the horn to avoid parallel surfaces.

The Operly Intelligence III's high sensitivity audio system creates an immersive listening experience, akin to being in a symphony hall. This allows for clear conversation even at high playback volumes, making it ideal for various settings.

Customers can personalize their Operly Intelligence III speakers with a wide range of finishes, including options from the German automotive color palette, allowing for a perfect match with any interior design.

Konstantin Neymark, the founder of Operly, commented on the launch: "You are used to a narrow throat horn, but we have implemented a wide throat one. And we have a different result. In our view, the wide throat horn provides the most detailed, coherent, musical, and live sound. This is the amazement of feeling live sound. Perhaps, this is the most important thing - Operly allows you to 'see with your ears...'"

It is now available for purchase, with a suggested retail price of £33,000 / €37,000 / $40,000. Customers are invited to specify their color preferences upon ordering.

