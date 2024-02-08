Sustainable Lab inc., ESG Data Science Company, Presented the ESG Research at the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum in Thailand

Panel Discussion by COO, Kotaro Takahashi Presentation by data scientist, Jiaqi Yang

Announced the progress of joint research with the Asian Development Bank on 'Uncovering Materiality Disclosure Trends using XBRL data in Japan'.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc., developing Japan's largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST", headquartered in Tokyo, is pleased to announce that they presented their latest research in non-financial data science at the 39th ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF) International Conference held in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 29 and 30, 2024.

ABMF was established in May 2010 by adding Japan, Korea, and China to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and holds three regular meetings each year as a project to integrate and revitalize the ASEAN+3 markets through the regulation of cross-border bond transactions and the standardization and harmonization of Asian bond markets. The meetings are held three times a year. The regular meetings bring together more than several hundred experts from the region's finance ministries, central banks, securities market regulators, central securities depositories, stock exchanges, financial institutions, IT vendors, and others to discuss the development of Asian financial markets.

During the event, their COO（Chief Operating Officer）Kotaro Takahashi represented the organization as a distinguished panelist. He engaged in a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "Practical Approaches to Creating Reliable and Comparable ESG Data" alongside ESG entrepreneurs from ASEAN countries.

Additionally, Jiaqi Yang, a data scientist at Sustainable Lab Inc., participated in the ESG Study session on the inaugural day. He delivered a compelling presentation titled "Beyond ESG Ratings: Uncovering Materiality Disclosure Trends Using XBRL Data in Japan." , showcasing the collaboration between Sustainable Lab inc. and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

As a company dedicated to advancing sustainable finance practices, Sustainable Lab Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to research and disseminate valuable insights. The organization aims to not only enrich the sustainable finance landscape in Japan but also to positively impact other Asian countries.

Sustainable Lab Inc. develops and provides Japan’s largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST", which evaluates the qualitative environmental and social contributions of companies using big data and AI. They also offer the ESG/SDGs report generation tool, "TERRAST for Enterprise." Sustainable Lab inc. aims to seamlessly connect societal and environmental contributions with the economy with their experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering. They have been selected for the Nikkei Group's "100 Companies Creating the Markets of the Future (2023 edition)."