Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 2:00 PM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR– Room 322



CS/SB 249 OIL & GAS FUND ACCOUNTING (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

SB 169/a LAND & WATER CONSERVATION FUND CHANGES (STEWART/NEVILLE)

SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES/CERVANTES)

*HB 177/a NM MATCH FUND (DIXON/ARMSTRONG)

HB 91/a GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES PROJECT FUNDS (ROYBAL CABALLERO/LUJAN)

SB 165 LEGISLATIVE RETIREMENT CHANGES (GONZALES/BRANDT)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

CS/HB 41 CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 3 SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

SJR 4 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (LÓPEZ)

SJR 7 INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA

(JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA (MAESTAS)

SJR 14 SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA (PIRTLE)

SM 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)



Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment

Chief of the New Mexico State Police

Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

ARMIJO, KARI appointment

Health Care Authority (WIRTH)

HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment

Cabinet Secretary, Department of Veterans’ Services (POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321



SB 114 PUBLIC EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT INCOME TAX (TALLMAN)

SB 179 LIFE & HEALTH INSURANCE GUARANTY ACT CHANGES (HICKEY)

SB 72 TOBACCO PRODUCTS TAX RATE (HICKEY)

SB 144 LOCAL DWI GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION (GONZALES)

SB 146 HOSPITAL ACCEPTANCE OF HEALTH PLANS (STEINBORN)

SB 236 METRO DEVELOPMENT PROJECT GRT INCREMENTS

(HAMBLEN/PARAJÓN)

SJM 1 SUPPORT NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE BANK (TALLMAN)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294

Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128