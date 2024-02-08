Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,531 in the last 365 days.

Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Perth, Australia, 8 to 9 February 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will participate in the seventh Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Perth, Australia on 9 February 2024.

 

Under this year’s theme “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean”, the IOC will bring together regional partners to discuss maritime issues including sustainability, climate change, and the importance of freedom and safety of navigation. The Indian Ocean plays a pivotal role in global trade, with over one third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two thirds of the world’s oil shipments passing through its waters.

 

Minister Balakrishnan co-leads the IOC Organising Committee alongside Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr S Jaishankar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong, and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al-Busaidi. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 FEBRUARY 2024

You just read:

Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Perth, Australia, 8 to 9 February 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more