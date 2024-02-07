Richard Voyer, EVP/CEO for SOPREMA Canada Joins Forces with CRECQ to Promote Urban Greening

The Centre-du-Québec Regional Environmental Council (CRECQ) is proud to announce its partnership with Mr. Richard Voyer, Executive Vice-President and CEO, SOPREMA Canada and International, who will act as a gateway – spokesperson for the Coup de fresheur – Greening ICI project with the aim of promoting greening for private industries, businesses and institutions (ICI) in Centre-du-Québec.

“Whether it is to combat heat islands or ensure a better quality of life for our employees, at SOPREMA we have long known the benefits of greening. It is therefore only natural for me to join the Coup defresheur – Greening ICI project of the Regional Environmental Council of Centre-du-Québec (CRECQ) and to implement, thanks to their support, a project of scale on our land located in the Drummondville industrial park”, mentions Mr. Richard Voyer, executive vice-president and CEO, SOPREMA Canada and international.

This project to combat climate change, set up by the CRECQ, is therefore aimed at all industries, businesses and private institutions in the Central region who wish to obtain free support to undertake greening work in the summer 2024. In addition, it should be noted that 20% of the work costs are eligible for a subsidy, up to $5,000.

“Heat islands are characterized by large asphalt surfaces, which defines the vast majority of land occupied by ICIs,” recalls Ms. Andréanne Blais, general director of CRECQ. By removing certain mineralized spaces, we can then create bioretention areas for rainwater management, or even biodiversity zones, by planting trees and shrubs. Thus, by creating islands of coolness, we further prevent health risks linked to extreme heat waves, while considerably improving the living space dedicated to customers and employees.

ICIs are invited to follow suit in order to benefit from the expertise offered by the CRECQ by contacting the project manager, Ms. Isabelle Morin, by email at isabelle.morin@crecq.qc.ca or by telephone at 819 475-1048 , ext. 216.

For more information on the project, you are invited to consult the Coup de fraîcheur – Verdissement web page HERE .