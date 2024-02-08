Women-Led Social Crowdfunding Platform, AngeLink, Raises Over $7.3M
AngeLink, the world's first AI-driven social crowdfunding platform powered by women, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by raising over $7.3 million
AngeLink stands out not only for its unparalleled representation of women, but also for being the first platform of its kind to integrate the power of AI in promoting fundraising success.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AngeLink, the world's first AI-driven social crowdfunding platform developed and powered by women, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by raising over $7.3 million in total seed funding. This is noteworthy because the company significantly beat the odds against the overall venture market which marked the lowest venture funding since 2018. “Global startup investment in 2023 reached $285 billion — marking a 38% decline year over year, down from the $462 billion invested in 2022” according to Crunchbase. Crunchbase 1-4-24
— Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder of AngeLink
AngeLink's success is noteworthy not only because the company has raised more than double the average seed round, but because it’s a women-led company in an industry where women typically gain less than 3% of all venture capital investment.
AngeLink’s landmark funding serves as a resounding endorsement of the company’s current trajectory and future growth potential. AngeLink was recently nominated for three prestigious awards, garnering recognition in the categories of Boldest Crowdsourcing Award, Boldest Fintech Award, and Boldest Marketplace Award by Crowdsourcing Week. AngeLink Triple Nominations-Crowdsourcing Week
Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder of AngeLink, attributes the platform's remarkable success to its ability to differentiate itself from traditional crowdfunding models. "AngeLink stands out not only for its unparalleled representation of women, our purposeful hiring model with 90% of our team being women, but also for being the first platform of its kind to integrate the power of AI in promoting fundraising success," says Poirier.
AngeLink has developed cutting-edge AI algorithms that address systemic problems prevalent in the crowdfunding industry – the lack of access to tools that aid campaign organizers in achieving their fundraising goals. With over 70% of crowdfunding users being women, the company is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact with its innovative and proprietary female-forward platform. From AI-enhanced user story writing to its mission-driven approach, AngeLink is committed to driving fundraiser success by providing free tools, templates, and resources, while ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform for fundraisers to thrive.
By leveraging state-of-the-art technology to elevate social crowdfunding success rates, AngeLink's early fundraising victories should come as no surprise. Poirier says, “There couldn’t be a better time for a platform that prioritizes the largest user base in the industry – women. And it’s high time that women not only get a seat at the table but the opportunity to lead the conversation."
ABOUT ANGELINK:
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. As the world's first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink holds eight pending patent claims that accelerate fundraising success for individuals and communities. With a focus on supporting healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities. For more information go to: www.angelink.com
