Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,381 in the last 365 days.

Kim Dalius Introduces Pauseitive Tech, Aiming to Innovate the EdTech Industry with AI-Based Educational Tools

Pauseitive Tech Logo

Bridging Technology and Education for Future Generations

Our focus is on creating a learning environment that is not only academically enriching but also emotionally supportive.”
— Kim Dalius
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned success coach and wellness advocate, Kim Dalius, is proud to announce the launch of her latest endeavor, Pauseitive Tech, a groundbreaking venture in the world of educational technology. Leveraging her extensive experience in mental health, wellness, and organizational change, Kim aims to transform the EdTech industry with innovative solutions that integrate artificial intelligence, mobile app development, and blockchain technology.

Pauseitive Tech emerges in AI-driven educational technology, with a mission to positively change learning experiences for educators and students alike. Recognizing a significant gap in digital skills development, the company is committed to creating effective, accessible, and engaging educational tools. These tools are designed to enhance teaching methodologies, foster personalized learning, and drive academic success in a rapidly evolving digital era.

Under Kim’s visionary leadership, Pauseitive Tech has assembled a diverse team of experts in technology, psychology, and organizational behavior. This team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge resources that cater to the unique needs of today's learners. “Our goal is to empower the educational community with tools that are not just innovative but also intuitive and adaptive to the changing demands of global education,” said Kim Dalius.

Pauseitive Tech’s approach is deeply influenced by Kim’s commitment to balancing personal and professional life. Her successful app, Pauseitive, has already made strides in helping individuals achieve organizational management, time management, and mental wellness. This new venture is a natural extension of her passion for integrating wellness into every aspect of life, including education.

With a Master of Science in Education in School and Mental Health Counseling from the University of Pennsylvania and currently a doctoral candidate at USC Rossier School of Education, Kim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Pauseitive Tech. Her upcoming book, aimed at inspiring and empowering women, further underscores her dedication to positive change and action.

“We are excited to harness our mission and vision at Pauseitive Tech to interact meaningfully with our user base in the 21st century,” Kim added. “Our focus is on creating a learning environment that is not only academically enriching but also emotionally supportive.”

For more information about Pauseitive Tech and its initiatives, please visit www.pauseitive.tech

Kim Dalius
Pauseitive Tech
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Kim Dalius Introduces Pauseitive Tech, Aiming to Innovate the EdTech Industry with AI-Based Educational Tools

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more