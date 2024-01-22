Just Dream Ventures Unveils New Entertainment Agency to Foster Dreams, Founded by Jackie Dalius
Jackie Dalius, MuzicSwipe CEO, unveils Just Dream Ventures—an innovative agency offering marketing, PR, branding, artist development, and more.
We champion the dreamers and doers. Our core mission is to empower individuals to embrace self-belief, sparking inspiration for everyone to recognize the attainability of their dreams.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Dream Ventures, the innovative entertainment agency founded by Jackie Dalius, CEO of the acclaimed music tech platform MuzicSwipe, is excited to announce its official launch. This multifaceted agency aims to bring significant changes to the industry by collaborating closely with artists, influencers, and brands, providing customized solutions in marketing, public relations, event orchestration, and artist development.
Under the visionary leadership of Jackie Dalius, Just Dream Ventures aims to redefine the entertainment landscape. The agency distinguishes itself through a focus on unique branding and innovative solutions, with the goal of realizing and transforming their clients' dreams into reality. With a growing interest from talent and brands seeking representation, the agency invites aspiring clients to join their waitlist here.
Jackie's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2014 as an entertainment booker for a podcast show, securing notable guests like George Lopez and Andy Grammer. Her success extended to contributing to MAXIM, orchestrating social media strategies for their Hot 100 Party featuring Future and Tinashe.
After graduating from the University of Southern California in 2019, Jackie ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own public relations company. Her role organically expanded to artist management, reaching new heights with the creation of MuzicSwipe, a revolutionary music app launched in January 2022. The app swiftly garnered over 80,000 users.
Recognized as the 'Female Entrepreneur Disrupting the Music Industry One Swipe At A Time' and one of Miami’s ‘Most Powerful Women,’ Jackie's mission is clear: to amplify rising talents and brands by strategically connecting them with passionate audiences. As the innovative founder of Just Dream Ventures, Jackie continues her commitment to artists and influencers’ success, curating events, and crafting unparalleled experiences for brands.
Just Dream Ventures invites you to join the transformative journey as it reshapes the entertainment industry, one dream at a time.
About Just Dream Ventures:
Just Dream Ventures is a multifaceted entertainment agency founded by Jackie Dalius. The agency offers tailored solutions in marketing, public relations, event orchestration, and artist development, with a focus on transforming dreams into reality.
