164 Competitors Gear Up for 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally

HAIL, SAUDI ARABIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th edition of the 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally kicks off tomorrow, Thursday (February 8, 2023), marking the first round of the 2024 season of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the opening round of the FIA Middle East Bajas Cup. It also launches the opening round of the Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship and the first round of the International Federation Baja Cross Country Motorcycle Rally World Cup.

According to the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the rally will see 164 male and female competitors, including seven female participants, from 24 different nationalities, taking part in cars and motorcycles. Ninety-seven cars are set to compete, alongside 25 participants in the motorcycle category, including six in the quad motorcycle category.

Among the notable participants is Yazid Al Rajhi, the current rally titleholder, Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship winner, and World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion.

Organized by the Hail Region Development Authority under the direct supervision of the International Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, Governor of the Hail Region, the rally enjoys the leadership of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin as His Deputy and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Hail Rally.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Saif, Advisor and Chairman of the Rally's Executive Committee, outlined the rally's schedule, with the kick-off at Al Maghwah Recreation Park. The first motorcycles will start on Friday, February 9, at 5:30 am, followed by cars at 7:00 am, marking the beginning of the first stage. The second stage of the championship commences on Saturday, February 10, with motorcycles starting at 5:30 am and cars at 7:00 am. The event concludes on Saturday evening with the closing ceremony and prize distribution for the winners.

Al-Saif highlighted that alongside the rally, cultural and entertainment activities showcasing the region's heritage, culture, creativity, and innovation will take place. Additionally, programs and competitions for children will be held in the entertainment area near Maghwah from February 5 to 11.