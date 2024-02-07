Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $297,452

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $244,161 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one Edwards Aquifer, two multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, three public water systems, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, the executive director approved penalties totaling $53,291 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

