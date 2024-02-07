Phyllis A. Ratcliff 1933-2024

Longtime Cooperstown attorney Phyllis A. Ratcliff died on February 5, 2024. A UND Law School graduate, she was admitted to the bar in 1958. Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cooperstown, ND. Internment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND at 12:00 pm Monday, February, 12, 2024.