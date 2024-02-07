US Government Responds to Growing Herpes Epidemic with Strategic Plan
The US Department of Health and Human Services published it's first Strategic Plan to Address Herpes this Week. Public comments are due before February 16th
Herpes Cure Advocacy Board President, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, MD, MPH, says, “This is an important and historic step towards a real public health response for herpes in this country. People need better treatment options and better tests. We are excited that our advocacy has made a difference leading to this meaningful change.”
Herpes is highly common - yet advocates say there are extensive gaps in medical knowledge and misconceptions as to the long-term health impacts. Recent scientific evidence shows that HSV-1 can cause neurodegenerative disease and is strongly suspected as a contributing factor in Alzheimer’s Disease.
Scientific evidence has shown that genital herpes, spreading without intervention, is contributing to the spread of HIV. Advocates and experts insist that addressing genital herpes is a critical area of missed opportunity in the global fight to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.
