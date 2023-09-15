A Race for a Herpes Cure Begins: Highlights from the Herpes Cure Pipeline
Join Herpes Cure Advocacy September 20th to hear Highlights from the Herpes Cure Pipeline.
The Herpes Cure Pipeline 3.0 is a resource for patients and professionals globally - it reflects the momentum in the field and the hope for change.”BALA CYNWYD, PA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new advocacy effort is driving change as patients living with herpes globally are rallying for a cure. The clinical pipeline for a herpes vaccine has heated up internationally with big Pharma names entering the race. Both GSK and BioNtech are recruiting for clinical trials, and now Moderna recently announced their clinical trial for a therapeutic vaccine in September 2023. To hear the latest on the pipeline, Herpes Cure Advocacy, a patient-led advocacy group leading the groundswell of patients advocacy, is releasing the Herpes Cure Pipeline 3.0, the only resource globally tracking clinical trials and preclinical research for herpes treatment or cure.
What patients call a "silent epidemic" currently 48% of Americans have HSV-1 and 12% have HSV-2.(1) WHO estimates indicate nearly 6 billion people globally have herpes. Not medically benign, herpes is a neuropathic infection that has been implicated to impact brain health and in recent research it is strongly implicated as a contributing factor to Alzheimer's. Genital herpes is widely recognized to drive the HIV/AIDS epidemic, with 30%(2) of new HIV cases directly attributable to HSV infection, yet herpes spreads internationally without public health intervention.
Highlights from the Herpes Cure Pipeline on September 20th features Dr. Anna Wald and an overview of the latest clinical pipeline for Herpes treatment or cure. Dr Anna Wald is Professor in the Department of Medicine, Epidemiology and Laboratory Medicine & Pathology at the University of Washington and in the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Dr Wald co-directs the University of Washington Virology Research Clinic, a clinic dedicated to the study of epidemiology, natural history and therapeutics for viral infections. Her research has focused on genital herpes infections, including infections in pregnant women and immunocompromised hosts.
Dr. Wald has been an investigator in many clinical trials for novel antiviral agents and prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines for HSV infection, as well as vaccines for HPV, CMV and other viral pathogens. Join us for a talk highlighting promising preclinical research and clinical trials for HSV, the release of Herpes Cure Pipeline 3.0, and hear Dr. Wald’s reflections on where the field has been and where it’s going.
Join for Highlights from the Herpes Cure Pipeline: September 20th 6pm-7pm EST
For a limited, press-only preview of the Herpes Cure Pipeline 3.0: please email info@herpescureadvocacy.com
ABOUT HERPES CURE ADVOCACY: Herpes Cure Advocacy (HCA), is a grassroots patient-oriented, international advocacy organization with a goal of treatment, cure and prevention for Herpes Simplex Virus types 1 + 2 (HSV-1 and HSV-2). Our mission is to eradicate the world of Herpes Simplex Virus so carriers can be healthy and improve their quality of life. Founded in 2020, Herpes Cure Advocacy was born out of collaborative efforts with patient advocates worldwide. By channeling grassroots efforts in multiple patient advocate communities globally, HCA harnesses the power of patients themselves to create change.
