TrueFire Studios and Renowned Guitar Educator Dave Isaacs Release Breakthrough Method For Learning Fingerstyle Guitar

Isaacs' “Hands-On Fingerstyle” Combines Immersive Video Technologies And Contextual Teaching Methods To Accelerate The Learning Process For Guitarists

Dave is a gifted guitarist, songwriter, teacher and the only educator we know with the skills to design the “jump-start” method that powers the “Hands-On Fingerstyle” masterclass series” — Brad Wendkos - Founder TrueFire

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire Studios announces the highly anticipated release of Dave Isaacs’ first volume of his "Hands-On Fingerstyle" masterclass series, a jump-start interactive method for learning how to play melody, rhythm, and harmony simultaneously on guitar. Isaacs takes advantage of immersive learning technologies and contextual teaching methods to overcome the common roadblocks that guitarists face when learning fingerstyle techniques.

"Whether you're a near-beginner or an experienced player looking to learn something new, I’ve designed this step-by-step method of 20 bite-sized lessons to jump-start your fingerstyle skills with essential techniques and a tasty selection of styles ranging from folk and blues to classical and contemporary acoustic," said Isaacs. "We’ll play and practice everything together using TrueFire's looping and slow-motion controls!"

TrueFire's Founder, Brad Wendkos said, "Dave is a gifted guitarist, songwriter, teacher, and the only educator we know with the skills to design the “jump-start” method that powers the “Hands-On Fingerstyle” masterclass series."

"Hands-On Fingerstyle” leverages TrueFire’s multi-angle video lessons and intuitive learning tools so students can learn at their own pace. All of the musical examples are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation controls.

“Hands-On Fingerstyle” is available now for purchase and can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, and streamed from any browser, Apple TV and Roku.

About TrueFire Studios:

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of artists and educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams. For more information, visit www.truefirestudios.com.

About Dave Isaacs:

Renowned guitarist and educator Dave Isaacs has been hailed as a musician's musician, a master player with the command and knowledge of his instrument that can only come from a lifetime of experience. In his adopted hometown of Music City USA, he has become known in the music community as the Nashville Guitar Guru for his work as a teacher and coach to professional performers, hit songwriters, and the next generation of Nashville's rising stars. For more information about Dave Isaacs visit www.nashvilleguitarguru.com.



MEDIA CONTACT

To request a free press copy of "Hands-On Fingerstyle" or for more information about Dave Isaacs or TrueFire Studios contact: