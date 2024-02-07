St. Albans Barracks // Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Between 1/26/24 and 1/30/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Town Garage
VIOLATION: Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Mansfield Community Fiber (Company)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/24 at approximately 15:40 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of theft from a motor vehicle and vandalism to vehicles located at the Fletcher Town Garage. The vehicles were associated with the company Mansfield Community Fiber. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.