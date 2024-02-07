St. Albans Barracks // Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Between 1/26/24 and 1/30/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Town Garage

VIOLATION: Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Mansfield Community Fiber (Company)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/24 at approximately 15:40 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of theft from a motor vehicle and vandalism to vehicles located at the Fletcher Town Garage. The vehicles were associated with the company Mansfield Community Fiber. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.