St. Albans Barracks // Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Corporal Adam Marchand                        

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Between 1/26/24 and 1/30/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher Town Garage

VIOLATION: Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism

 

ACCUSED:            Unknown                                   

 

VICTIM: Mansfield Community Fiber (Company)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/24 at approximately 15:40 hours, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of theft from a motor vehicle and vandalism to vehicles located at the Fletcher Town Garage.  The vehicles were associated with the company Mansfield Community Fiber.  Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

St. Albans Barracks // Theft from Motor Vehicle, Vandalism

