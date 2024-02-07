Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Meeting with Pharmacy CEOs on COVID-19 Therapeutics Commercialization

On Monday, February 5, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra met virtually with pharmacy CEOs, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and pharmacy leaders, to discuss COVID-19 therapeutics commercialization. Secretary Becerra reconvened pharmacy leaders as a follow-up to his larger meeting with pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and insurers on January 9, 2024.

During the call, Secretary Becerra made it clear that no patient should be charged hundreds of dollars for Paxlovid at the pharmacy counter – stressing the importance of pharmacist education and clear communication to patients. Secretary Becerra re-iterated the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equitable access to COVID-19 therapeutics, reminded pharmacy leaders of the pathways for access that HHS negotiated with Pfizer, and made it clear that HHS would continue to engage with pharmacist leadership as needed.

While HHS is no longer managing the distribution of COVID-19 therapeutics since they transitioned to the commercial market, the Biden-Harris Administration has been closely monitoring the therapeutics commercialization process and remains committed to equitable access to lifesaving COVID-19 therapeutics, including Paxlovid. Thanks to the pathways that HHS negotiated with Pfizer, all individuals on Medicare and Medicaid can receive Paxlovid for free through 2024 and individuals who are uninsured can receive Paxlovid for free through 2028.

A full list of participants is included below:

Ilisa Bernstein, Senior Vice President, Practice, Policy, and Partnerships, American Pharmacists Association

Prem Shah, Executive Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer, and President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health

Doug Cornelius, Director of Pharmacy, The Kroger Company

Krystalyn Weaver, Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

Steven Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Chain Drug Stores

Kurt Proctor, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, National Community Pharmacists Association

Summer Kerley, Global Vice President, Pharmacy Growth and Clinical Programs, Rite Aid

Rick Gates, Senior Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Walgreens Company

Kevin Host, Senior Vice President and Head of Pharmacy, Walmart

To learn more about Paxlovid access, go to Pfizer’s PAXCESS Website. You can find more information about previous HHS engagements on COVID-19 therapeutics commercialization below: