Three West Tennessee State Penitentiary Inmates Indicted in Attack of Fellow Prisoner

RIPLEY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Tennessee Department of Correction has resulted in the indictment of three inmates at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning on multiple counts including Attempted First Degree Murder.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on January 11th, TBI special agents responded to the West Tennessee State Penitentiary after an inmate was critically injured during a fight with fellow prisoners.  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators determined that Eric Rudd, Anthony Clay, and Zakkawanda Moss were responsible for the injuries.

On Monday, a Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

  • Rudd (DOB: 12/26/97): Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Contraband (Weapon) in a Penal Facility.  Bond: $500,000
  • Clay (DOB: 7/28/86): Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault. Bond: $500,000
  • Moss (DOB: 10/22/97): Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault. Bond: $1,000,000

On Tuesday, TBI agents served Rudd with warrants.  Today, warrants were served to Clay and Moss.

