MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Keep Safety in Mind for Big Game Celebrations 

One of the biggest social events of the year, Super Bowl LVIII, is Sunday, February 11. The U.S. Department of Transportation recommends making a Game Plan to commit to Safe Driving for this popular party event. Whether you’re traveling to a watch party or having guests over to enjoy the Big Game, be sure to consider safety on football’s big day.

A combination of winter weather, extra evening traffic, and celebrating can make traveling on the Big Game night can potentially be more hazardous.

Make a plan to get everyone home safely after the final call.

Have non-alcoholic drinks on hand for your guests.

Designated drivers are the real MVP of any gathering.

Make sure friends and family are safe to drive and make alternate arrangements if necessary.

A host is responsible for the safe and lawful drinking of their guests.

Driving impaired is illegal and dangerous. Every year 13,000 people are killed in impaired driving crashes which have been on the rise in the past few years.

Crashes are nearly 3 times more frequent at night making the night of the Big Game one of the more dangerous nights on the road for everyone.

Celebrate with your team by including safety in your game plan.

Remind your friends and family: “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

