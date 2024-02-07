Celebrate Megamunch's Retirement at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2024

It's going to be a party! The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is hosting a retirement celebration for visitor favorite Megamunch on Saturday, February 10 from 1-4 p.m.

The half-sized robotic Tyrannosaurus rex, who greets visitors with a mighty roar, has called it a career and will be retiring near the end of the month.

"Megamunch has been a visitor favorite at the museum for 37 years and will be dearly missed," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "It is wonderful to see all the congratulatory messages that visitors have left for Megamunch. An amazing ambassador for the museum, Megamunch will be getting a well-deserved rest, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

The festivities get underway with a short program at 1:15 p.m., followed by children's performer Brenda Baker who will help celebrate Megamunch's 37 years at the museum.

Baker is an award-winning children's entertainer, songwriter, choir director and author from Saskatoon. For almost 40 years she's been a mainstay of the Saskatchewan concert circuit, playing well over a thousand school shows and other events around the province. In 1990, Baker released a children's album which included a song about Megamunch as its title track.

The concert is first come first served with approximately 275 seats available in the auditorium. Auditorium seating opens at 12:45 p.m., so visitors are asked to come early to ensure their spot. This concert portion of the celebration is most appropriate for pre-school to grade 2 students.

Please note that strollers are not allowed in the auditorium and that Megamunch will be unavailable during the concert, because he's going to want to listen too!

Following the concert, Dinosaur egg (donut hole) treats will be available.

For the older Megamunch fans, from 2-4 p.m., take part in the Megamunch Seek-and-Find activity in the galleries, stop in at the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab to see Megamunch's retirement slideshow or visit Megamunch and leave him a note or picture. Munchie, Megamunch's bestie, will also be hanging out. Make sure to say 'Hi' to him too!

Not able to attend! Don't worry, you still have time to wish him well, see the Megamunch pop-up museum in the Be Kind Online Learning Lab, and complete the Megamunch Seek-and-Find. All these activities will be available during the week of Feb 20 - 25.

Megamunch's last day at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is February 25.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

