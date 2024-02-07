Ice Roads Provide a Vital Link to Northern Communities

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2024

The Wollaston Lake and Stony Rapids to Fond du Lac ice roads have opened for the 2024 winter season.

Typically, ice roads open in mid-February and close at the end of March, weather permitting.

An unseasonably warm start to winter delayed the start of roadbuilding but crews have been assisted in recent weeks by colder weather.

"Ice roads connect the north to the rest of the province, so people can travel for work, school and medical appointments," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "They also permit the transport of critical supplies like food and fuel. I'd like to thank the workers who build and maintain these routes for their friends and neighbours in northern communities."

Northern ice roads are built in partnership with northern First Nations, who provide workers and heavy machinery. Ice roads ensure overland access to several northern communities, including Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, Stony Rapids and Uranium City.

Ice roads are vital for Northern Saskatchewan residents and businesses allowing them to transport essential goods and services. Ice roads also support economic development opportunities like mineral exploration which creates jobs and grows the economy in remote communities.

Now that the roads have been built, crews will focus on maintaining these routes. They also monitor the condition and thickness of the ice to ensure the roads are safe to travel.

Travelers can check the status of ice roads on the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline.

The province is investing $89.4 million this year to build, operate and maintain highways and airports in Northern Saskatchewan.

