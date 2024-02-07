Attorney General Jackley Releases 2023 Crime in South Dakota Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the overall number of criminal offenses reported statewide in 2023 was down 2.57 percent compared to 2022.

The Crime in South Dakota 2023 Report indicated that the number of reported criminal offenses was at 67,145 in 2023. That is a decrease from the 68,917 reported in 2022.

“Law enforcement statewide has been proactive and diligent in fighting crime, and those efforts are working,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Not only is law enforcement focusing on violent crimes, but also the prevention and enforcement on drug crimes involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

The more serious crimes, which include such offenses as homicides, sex offenses, and aggravated assaults, totaled 45,905 offenses in 2023, compared to 48,249 in 2022. The number of less serious offenses, which include such crimes as DUI and disorderly conduct, totaled 21,240 in 2023, compared to 20,668 in 2022.

“Crime unfortunately is always part of our communities, which is why it remains important for law enforcement agencies to continue receiving the support of their local governments and citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That support helps law enforcement better protect our communities.”

Other category numbers indicate:

*** There were 18 homicides reported in 2023, down from 22 in 2022.

*** Aggravated assaults were at 2,081 in 2023, down from 2,190 in 2022.

*** DUI arrests were at 5,412 in 2023, up from 5,406 in 2022.

*** Total drug offenses were increased to 6,315 compared to 6,269 in 2022.

*** Drug offenses involving methamphetamine were at 3,018 in 2023, compared to 3,547 in 2022.

*** Fentanyl offenses are included in the “Other Narcotics” category. There were 237 such other narcotics offenses reported in 2023, compared to 218 in 2022.

“Drug crimes, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl, continue to be a significant problem in South Dakota with more than 10 pounds of fentanyl being seized in South Dakota last year,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That continues to be a major focus for federal, state and local law enforcement throughout the state.”

The crime report is compiled by the Attorney General’s Criminal Statistical Analysis Center (SAC) and is the most accurate and comprehensive compilation of South Dakota criminal statistics as it reflects the actual arrest and reporting information by South Dakota law enforcement. Criminal statistics help identify trends in criminal activity that assists in crime prevention and enforcement efforts across South Dakota.

This year’s Crime in South Dakota Report can found here.

