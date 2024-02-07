ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $4 Million to Indian River State College Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

~ Supporting Florida Law Enforcement Through Advanced Technology Workforce Development Programs and a Center for Ballistics and Emerging Technology ~





FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of $4 million to Indian River State College through the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to create advanced technology workforce development programs and build an innovative Center of Ballistics and Emerging Technology to produce safety and security equipment such as ballistic assault barriers that protect law enforcement and the military. This project is projected to create more than 300 new advanced manufacturing-trained graduates over the next ten years.

“While other parts of the nation turn their backs on the real threats our law enforcement officers face daily, in Florida, we are working alongside our state college leaders to teach students how to make products like ballistic vehicular glass that keeps our officers safe,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Students will also benefit from these workforce education programs with skills they can use as they begin their careers.”

Through this award, the Center for Ballistics and Emerging Technology will be created to serve as a link with industry partners, law enforcement agents and workforce training professionals to collaborate and achieve workforce education objectives in the Indian River community. Students will be able to take specific training in advanced manufacturing processes to gain transferable, marketable skills after graduation.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, key investments like today’s award to Indian River State College create unique opportunities that lead to high-paying jobs while supporting the critical law enforcement, military and defense sectors,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida is dedicated to supporting these industries and today’s award aids in the creation of products that help protect the men and women in law enforcement that keep our communities safe."

Since 2019, more than $195 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund, making strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities and support workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.