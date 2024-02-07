MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/7/2024

February 7, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 7, 2024

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 1/30/2024, Michael Joseph Mills Dean, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 2/1/2024, Erik Lamont Perry Jr, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 2/1/2024, D’Jay Michael Fuller, 18 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 2/2/2024, Samuel Tony Bryant, 56 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/30/2024, Valencia Janay Adams, 33 of Washington, DC was arrested by TFC Engleman for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 2/1/2024, Chad Richardson, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment

On 2/5/2024, Steven Rene Tharpe Jr, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

