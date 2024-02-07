MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/7/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 7, 2024
The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:
- On 1/30/2024, Michael Joseph Mills Dean, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden
- On 2/1/2024, Erik Lamont Perry Jr, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 2/1/2024, D’Jay Michael Fuller, 18 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 2/2/2024, Samuel Tony Bryant, 56 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 1/30/2024, Valencia Janay Adams, 33 of Washington, DC was arrested by TFC Engleman for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault
- On 2/1/2024, Chad Richardson, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment
- On 2/5/2024, Steven Rene Tharpe Jr, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving without a required license
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
