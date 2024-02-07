File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in March and April 2024

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 4 (10 counties) in April 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled File & Serve (eFiling) and Portal training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners in March and April. Track 4 counties include Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Vance, and Warren counties. Learn more about eCourts. Training sessions are open to all counties and approved for CLE credit.

File & Serve (eFiling) Training Sessions

eFiling allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. Attorneys filing cases in eCourts counties are required to do so via File & Serve.

Training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person for attorneys and judicial partners (probation officers, hospital filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services). On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. eFiling sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney or judicial partner may attend any session. The training sessions are approved for CLE credit:

Portal Training Sessions

Portal allows attorneys, judicial partners, and other members of the public to access case information online. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. The virtual training sessions are approved for CLE credit:



Note: Some users will use public access and should review materials provided online at NCcourts.gov/eCourts. If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.