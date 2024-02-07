DoHS Accepting Public Comments on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) 2024 State Plan

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) announced public comments will be accepted on the Federal Fiscal Year 2024 State Plan for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program from February 5, 2024, through March 18, 2024.

The TANF program is a federal block grant program that provides states with the flexibility to help low income families achieve stability and self-sufficiency. The program is a core component of BFA’s efforts to strengthen families and prevent involvement in the child welfare system. New additions to the Plan this year include fatherhood programming, enhanced adolescent pregnancy prevention efforts, and strengthening of Family Support Centers (FSCs) across the state.

“Ensuring that West Virginia’s most vulnerable families have the support they need is paramount to our mission at DoHS,” said Janie Cole, DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “We invite the public to actively engage in shaping the trajectory of the TANF program by providing feedback, which will be instrumental in its refinement as we continue our dedication to strengthen families statewide.”

The TANF State Plan will be available to view at local DoHS offices, the Secretary of State’s office, and online at dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/policyplans/Pages/state-plans.aspx. Comments regarding the TANF State Plan may be submitted in writing to the West Virginia Department of Human Services, Bureau for Family Assistance, Division of Family Support, 350 Capitol Street, Room B-18, Charleston, West Virginia 25301-3705, via email to DoHSPublicComments@wv.gov, or by calling (304) 352-4431.