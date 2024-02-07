Natural Resource Commission to meet Feb. 14

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Feb. 14, in the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 14 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Contract with Iowa State University-Bird and Bat Habitat Promotion *Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. *Contract with MIP V Onion Parent LLC-Lake Macbride Waste Management *Contract with Armodus, LLC-Forest Stand Improvement, Loess Hills State Forest *Rock Creek State Park, Wayfinding Signage Installation-Jasper County *Elk Rock State Park, Wayfinding Signage Installation-Marion County *Public Land Management Projects (17.1-17.3)

Approval of the Minutes from the Jan. 10 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Contract with Iowa State University-Bird and Bat Habitat Promotion

*Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

Contract with the Department of the Army-Rathbun Lake Walker Branch Wetland Restoration

Chapter 23-Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Chapter 35-Fish Habitat and Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations

Friends of Viking Lake State Park-Viking Lake State Park Campground

*Contract with MIP V Onion Parent LLC-Lake Macbride Waste Management

*Contract with Armodus, LLC-Forest Stand Improvement, Loess Hills State Forest

Small Construction Project-Big Creek State Park Wayfinding Signage

Large Construction Projects Waterloo Creek WMA, Stream Bank Restoration-Allamakee County Waubonsie State Park, Storm Sewer-Fremont County Palisades-Kepler State Park, Pavement Maintenance-Linn County Lake Manawa State Park, Boat Ramp Extensions-Pottawattamie County Lake Manawa State Park, Beach Concession Remodel-Pottawattamie County Fort Atkinson State Preserve-Exterior Masonry and Structural Repairs-Winneshiek County Spirit Lake-Anglers Bay Shoreline Stabilization Project-Dickinson County *Rock Creek State Park, Wayfinding Signage Installation-Jasper County *Elk Rock State Park, Wayfinding Signage Installation-Marion County

Land Acquisition Projects Big Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Butler County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Kirke Woods Wildlife Management Area, Madison County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

*Public Land Management Projects Management Agreement, Pine Valley Nature Area-Jackson County Conservation Board Management Agreement, Millgrove Access Wildlife Area-Poweshiek County Conservation Board Management Agreement, Crescent Park-City of Lake View-Sac County

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations

Iowa State University-Ambient Lake Monitoring

LT Leon Associates, Inc.-Lenon Mill Dam General Discussion

Next meeting, March 14, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc