Victory Restaurant and Lounge signs a new 8,926 SQ FT Lease at Capitol Lofts in Houston’s Downtown District
Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Victory Restaurant and Lounge at Capitol Lofts.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Victory Restaurant and Lounge at Capitol Lofts. Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, negotiated the lease along with Rachael Keener, Vice President of Jones Lang LaSalle, and Broker Andrea Long of Longevity Real Estate
Victory Restaurant & Lounge is a five-star restaurant and lounge, with a mixture of dynamic ambiance, live DJ, unmatched vibes, impeccable food, and an expansive drink variety. With indoor and outdoor seating, Victory is the perfect place to share a meal with friends and family.
Ricardo Young, Owner of Victory Restaurant and Lounge, expressed: "We are thrilled to sign this lease with Boxer Property. This location will help us provide an unforgettable dining experience in Houston’s vibrant Downtown. I’m confident there is no other experience like ours in Houston, and we’re excited to welcome our customers.”
The street-level restaurant is on two floors, with entry located on Main St. The two-story restaurant and lounge has 2 full bars with granite counters, a private dining room, an outdoor patio, and a large dining and lounge area.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
