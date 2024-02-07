Kellton emerges as a Leader in Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023 (SME), again

Kellton featues as a Leader among small and medium service providers in Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings, 2023 Kellton Emerges as a Leader in Consumer Software Segment of Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings, 2023 Kellton Leads Experience Engineering in Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings, redefining user-centric innovation and excellence.

Kellton, a leader in Digital Transformation, secures top position in Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings, 2023 for Digital Engineering, twice in a row.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continued journey of excellence, Kellton, a prominent Digital Transformation company, has once again emerged as a Leader in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings, 2023 edition (Small & Medium Service Providers). These wins are a testament to Kellton's continued strengths in the Digital Engineering domain.

Zinnov, recognizing Kellton's expertise, has featured the company as a Leader in the Digital Engineering & Experience Engineering services ratings in the small and medium service provider segment. In addition, Zinnov has also placed Kellton amongst the "noteworthy players" in the Consumer Software segment, distinguished for its significant strides in platforms and frameworks. The recognition is based on rigorous evaluations of scalability, verticals served, client base, and specialization.

Kellton's dedication to the Digital Engineering vertical has once again garnered commendation, highlighting its excellence in the dynamic realm of Digital Transformation. This underscores the company's innovative approach to crafting and implementing software solutions, showcasing a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

With expertise in Digital Engineering, Kellton has capabilities across the service stack ranging from Technology Consulting, Data, AI, Cloud, Mobile & Web Application Development, and more. Kellton, remaining industry agnostic, has been working with over 200+ varied global customers through deep engagements in the Product Engineering space, from start-ups and early-stage enterprises to Fortune 500 companies.

“Our consistent recognition in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services ratings affirms our unwavering commitment to pioneering the Digital Engineering space. This recognition reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, evident in the development of robust platforms and frameworks. This not only underscores our continuous growth trajectory, but also highlights our strategic focus on expanding our footprint in the Experience Engineering segment.”, said Krishna Chintam, Global CEO, Kellton “It's a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, which will only continue to grow.”

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov, shared, “Kellton’s expertise in next-gen technologies like Blockchain, Metaverse, Web3, AR/VR, IoT, etc., has augmented its digital engineering capabilities, enabling them to serve customers across Retail, BFSI, and Healthcare verticals. Its customer experience and innovation lab, a testament to their customer-first mindset, has enabled Kellton to deliver digital innovation and transformation solutions to its clients, time and again. This focus and expertise has cemented Kellton’s position as a key player in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023.”

About Kellton

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.