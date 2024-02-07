Training of Trainers on Social Protection in Lao PDR

A refresher Training of Trainers (TOT) on social protection was organised by ILO and Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in December 2023 in Vang Vieng, Lao PDR. The TOT applied practical and fun activities to encourage participants not only to learn from the trainers and from one another, but also to delve into their own experiences and analyse them.
