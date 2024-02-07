University of Health Sciences Visits EMU

University of Health Sciences visited Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU). Among the delegation visiting EMU were the Rector of the University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Kemalettin Aydın, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gerek, University of Health Sciences, Gülhane Dentistry Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Serpil Karaoğlanoğlu, Vice Dean and Chief Physician Prof. Dr. Hülya Toker, Faculty Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Numan Aydın and Private Secretary Murat Gül.

Attending the EMU Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 and the EMU Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, the delegation also visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç at his chamber.

EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, the Dean of Faculty of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak, the Dean of Health Sciences Faculty Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Hayrettin Ozan Gülcan and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty’s Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay were also present during the said meeting. Potential collaborations to be initiated between the health faculties of the University of Health Sciences and EMU were discussed. At the end of the meeting, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented University of Health Sciences Rector Prof. Dr. Kemalettin Aydın a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Aydın presented a souvenir to Prof. Dr. Kılıç.

The delegation coming from the University of Health Sciences visited Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy and, held meetings with faculty administrations to discuss potential collaborations between the institutions.