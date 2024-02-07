Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,803 in the last 365 days.

University of Health Sciences Visits EMU

University of Health Sciences visited Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU). Among the delegation visiting EMU were the Rector of the University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Kemalettin Aydın, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gerek, University of Health Sciences, Gülhane Dentistry Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Serpil Karaoğlanoğlu, Vice Dean and Chief Physician Prof. Dr. Hülya Toker, Faculty Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Numan Aydın and Private Secretary Murat Gül. 

 

Attending the EMU Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 and the EMU Associate and Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, the delegation also visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç at his chamber.

 

EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, the Dean of Faculty of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak, the Dean of Health Sciences Faculty Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Hayrettin Ozan Gülcan and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty’s Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay were also present during the said meeting. Potential collaborations to be initiated between the health faculties of the University of Health Sciences and EMU were discussed. At the end of the meeting, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented University of Health Sciences Rector Prof. Dr. Kemalettin Aydın a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Aydın presented a souvenir to Prof. Dr. Kılıç.

 

The delegation coming from the University of Health Sciences visited Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy and, held meetings with faculty administrations to discuss potential collaborations between the institutions.

You just read:

University of Health Sciences Visits EMU

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more