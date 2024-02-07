ANY.RUN Elevates Cybersecurity Threat Hunting with Threat Intelligence Lookup

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has launched a significant expansion of its threat hunting capabilities with the release of Threat Intelligence Lookup.

Threat Intelligence Lookup provides an optimized solution for companies looking to strengthen their defences against cyber threats. By combining millions of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extracted from ANY.RUN's extensive database of interactive malware analysis sessions, the platform offers a comprehensive view of persistent and emerging threats.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍'𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: Search across millions of IOCs extracted from interactive malware analysis sessions.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭: Gain insights into incidents by searching for artifacts found in processes, modules, files, network traffic, and registry activities.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞: Utilize an intuitive web interface and API for seamless access and integration into existing security infrastructure.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Benefit from 1000 fresh entries per day, 2-second request response time, and over 30 search parameters.

Threat Intelligence Lookup caters to both security teams and organizations, offering a range of benefits, including mitigate risk through proactive threat identification and prevention, as well as Accelerate research and others.

