Vietnamese businesses attend Prodexpo 2024

VIETNAM, February 7 - MOSCOW — Vietnamese firms are participating in the 31st International Exhibition for Food, Beverage and Food Raw Materials (Prodexpro 2024), which is being held in Moscow, Russia, from February 5-9.

Among them is Vietfood DV Co. Ltd. which has been the official agent for Việt Nam’s Trung Nguyen coffee brand in Russia for five years. It imported about 700 tonnes of coffee for consumption in the Russian market last year, according to Đỗ Văn Phương, the company’s director, elaborating that Trung Nguyên is the brand with the largest consumption in this country.

Phạm Văn An, director of Foodzone company, which specialises in importing products from Asia to the Russian Federation and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, said her company has shipped soft drinks and noodles to Russia for six years, adding that basically, Asian products still have attracted due attention from Russians, especially in the current context that many Russians are traveling to Asia so they are more familiar with Asian cuisine.

Prodexpo, an annual trade fair for the food industry held every February, saw the participation of more than 2,100 companies from 40 countries and territories.

It features foodstuffs from across the globe, from essential food and beverages to exquisite specialties as well as organic, sport and healthy food, halal, kosher, and exotic products. — VNS