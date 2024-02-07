UK travellers claimed over £2.6 billion in-flight compensation in the past two years

Airport Passenger

Latest figures from the Civil Aviation Authority show UK travellers claimed £2.6 billion in compensation for delayed or cancelled flights in 2022 and 2023.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest figures from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), UK travellers claimed a staggering £2.6 billion in compensation for delayed or cancelled flights in 2022 and 2023. This represents a 17% increase from the previous two-year period, reflecting the growing awareness and assertiveness of passengers’ rights.

From geopolitical tensions to environmental crises, 2023 saw a host of global events that impacted the travel plans of UK residents.

The wars in Ukraine and Israel have lengthened flight times as planes avoid the area and caused thousands of cancellations of services. With the increased fuel costs, share prices plummeting, staff strikes and a wealth of technological and weather issues, it’s been a tough year for the aviation industry.

In the first quarter of 2023, the average delay per flight surged to a five-year peak, reaching 14.5 minutes per flight. This represents a notable uptick from the 9.5 minutes per flight recorded in the same period of 2022.

Recent data from MoneyTransfers.com reveals insights into the best and worst performers in the UK IN 2023:

Top 3 Worst Airlines for Delays:

Kenya Airways (89.97% of flights delayed)

Uzbekistan Airlines (87.18% of flights delayed)

Air Malta (86.06% of flights delayed)

Top 3 Best Airlines for Punctuality:

Air Europa (19.37% of flights delayed)

Transavia France (24.57% of flights delayed)

Air Baltic (32.39% of flights delayed)

The CAA data shows that the average compensation amount per passenger was £365, which varies depending on the flight distance and the length of the delay. To be eligible for compensation, the flight must have been:

Leaving from the UK or the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland - regardless of the airline

Arriving in the UK or the EU and operated by a UK or EU airline

Delayed for more than 3 hours and caused by the airline’s fault - such as insufficient bookings or technical issues

