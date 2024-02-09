Antigal Winery & Estates Named New World Winery of the Year 2023 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Wine Star Award_Best New World Winery 2023 Antigal Winery & Estate co-owners Virgilio Cartoni, Alessandra Cartoni and Francesco Cartoni. Attending but not pictured was Stefano Cartoni, Cork Alliance who also attended the event. Wine Star Award winners 2023 - image courtesy of MarkTomaras.com

Antigal Winery & Estates was named New World Winery of the Year 2023, an award given to the most outstanding winery located outside of the U.S. and Europe.

Antigal Winery & Estates prioritizes sustainability and environmental stewardship, delivering exceptional wines while preserving land for future generations, and fostering a global winemaking legacy.” — Alessandra Cartoni, director