Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Singapore-China Relations, 6 February 2024

Mr Mohd Fahmi bin Aliman: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) in the wake of China's demarches made to Singapore for the congratulatory message to Taiwan’s new President, whether this will have any impact on the bilateral diplomatic relations between Singapore and China; (b) what steps is the Ministry undertaking to safeguard Singapore's diplomatic interests and relationships in regions where China holds significant influence; and (c) how does Singapore plan to reinforce its commitment to diplomatic neutrality while simultaneously maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan and other nations involved.

 

 

The first part is addressed by my answer to Mr Dennis Tan’s question on 5 February.

 

On the second and third parts, I would like to make two important clarifications. First, Singapore does not have “diplomatic ties” with Taiwan. We are friends with both sides of the Taiwan Strait and we conduct our relations with the Mainland and Taiwan in a way that is consistent with our “One China” policy.

 

Second, Singapore’s foreign policy is not predicated on maintaining “diplomatic neutrality” but is driven by our national interests and principles. In this context, we have pursued wide-ranging and mutually beneficial cooperation with all our international partners, including China, and will continue to do so. From time to time, countries may disagree with each other given their different interests. When this happens, it is important for there to be constructive and amicable dialogue to understand each other’s positions.

 

 

