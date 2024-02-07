Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



HB 2 Drafting Instructions

SB 300 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ)

SB 93 CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

2:00 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

SB 59 /a GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 175 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO/CERVANTES)

SB 46 STATE FOOD BANKS (STEFANICS/RODRIGUEZ)

SB 240/a CYFD TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING (HEMPHILL/JARAMILLO)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

CS/HB 41 CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311



HB 151 POST-SECONDARY AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICIES (THOMSON/LITTLE)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

* SB 71 CREATE OFFICE OF HOUSING (PADILLA)

SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 248 UNSAFE USE OF PUBLIC ROADWAYS & SPACES ACT (JARAMILLO)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321



CS/ HB 129/a FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD CRIMES

(ROMERO A./HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

*CS/ SB 15 HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT ACT

(DUHIGG)

SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 274 CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU (DUHIGG)

SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

HB 193/a LAW ENFORCEMENT RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS

(DE LA CRUZ/DIXON)

* SB 271/a REPEAT FELONY OFFENDER NO BOND HOLD (IVEY-SOTO)SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 8 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/PINTO)

SM 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY (STEWART/MCKENNA)

Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 3 SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

SJR 4 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (LÓPEZ)

SJR 7 INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA

(JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA (MAESTAS)

SJR 14 SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA (PIRTLE)

SM 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)



SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

