Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR– Room 322
HB 2 Drafting Instructions
SB 300 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ)
SB 93 CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)
2:00 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
SB 59 /a GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 175 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO/CERVANTES)
SB 46 STATE FOOD BANKS (STEFANICS/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 240/a CYFD TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING (HEMPHILL/JARAMILLO)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
CS/HB 41 CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
HB 151 POST-SECONDARY AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICIES (THOMSON/LITTLE)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311
* SB 71 CREATE OFFICE OF HOUSING (PADILLA)
SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)
SB 248 UNSAFE USE OF PUBLIC ROADWAYS & SPACES ACT (JARAMILLO)
Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321
CS/ HB 129/a FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD CRIMES
(ROMERO A./HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
*CS/ SB 15 HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT ACT
(DUHIGG)
SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 274 CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU (DUHIGG)
SJR 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)
HB 193/a LAW ENFORCEMENT RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS
(DE LA CRUZ/DIXON)
* SB 271/a REPEAT FELONY OFFENDER NO BOND HOLD (IVEY-SOTO)SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321
SJR 8 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/PINTO)
SM 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY (STEWART/MCKENNA)
Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321
SJR 3 SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SJR 4 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (LÓPEZ)
SJR 7 INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA
(JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA (MAESTAS)
SJR 14 SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA (PIRTLE)
SM 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128