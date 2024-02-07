Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,081 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR– Room 322

HB 2 Drafting Instructions

SB 300     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (MUÑOZ)
SB 93     CHILE HARVESTING FUNDS     (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

2:00 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
SB 59 /a     GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 175     LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTIONS     (JARAMILLO/CERVANTES)
SB 46     STATE FOOD BANKS     (STEFANICS/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 240/a     CYFD TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING     (HEMPHILL/JARAMILLO)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Thursday, February 8, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

CS/HB 41     CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUEL STANDARDS     (ORTEZ/CHANDLER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

HB 151     POST-SECONDARY AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICIES     (THOMSON/LITTLE)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
     – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

* SB 71     CREATE OFFICE OF HOUSING     (PADILLA)
SB 204     FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS     (IVEY-SOTO)
SB 248     UNSAFE USE OF PUBLIC ROADWAYS & SPACES ACT     (JARAMILLO)

Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321

CS/ HB 129/a     FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD CRIMES
     (ROMERO A./HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
*CS/ SB 15     HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT ACT
     (DUHIGG)
SB 201     TRANSPORTATION REGULATION     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 274     CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU     (DUHIGG)
SJR 5     PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA     (GONZALES)
HB 193/a     LAW ENFORCEMENT RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS
     (DE LA CRUZ/DIXON)
* SB 271/a     REPEAT FELONY OFFENDER NO BOND HOLD     (IVEY-SOTO)SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 8     ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/PINTO)
SM 8     OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY     (STEWART/MCKENNA)

Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 3     SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA     (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SJR 4     LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA     (LÓPEZ)
SJR 7     INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA
     (JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA     (MAESTAS)
SJR 14     SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA     (PIRTLE)
SM 5     CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE     (LÓPEZ/POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more