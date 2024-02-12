Ivo Daalder, CEO of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Identifies 3 Key Global Trends to Watch in 2024

Ivo Daalder

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivo Daalder, renowned authority and analyst in international affairs, geopolitics, and geoeconomics, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, has pinpointed three critical trends for 2024 that are slated to change the global landscape. These impactful changes are expected to captivate international attention and play a pivotal role in shaping the world's dynamics.

A significant trend to watch in 2024 is the elections, which Daalder says will dominate conversations. With droves of voters heading to the polls this year, there is much talk about election outcomes and the impact these elections will have on world politics. As already experienced in some areas, mass mobilization and AI-driven disinformation pose potential risks to global stability.

"Some elections have known or largely known outcomes. (Vladimir Putin can't lose in March; Narendra Modi will win in May). But other outcomes are less predictable – they can stimulate forces that greatly disrupt: including populist movements (witness Argentina and think Europe), AI-infused dis- and misinformation, and the possible return of Donald Trump—the global disruptor in chief," says Daalder.

Another trend to closely monitor is the escalation of wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Asia, Daalder warns. In Ukraine, what appears as a stalemate conceals a dynamic and deadly conflict, impacting cities, infrastructure, and critical supply lines. Simultaneously, multiple wars in the Middle East involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias, and the U.S. are expected to strain economic activity, supply chains and risk escalation to a broader regional conflict. In Asia, the specter of military confrontation looms as Chinese economic challenges and North Korean ambitions add tension to the Taiwan Straits and South China Sea, with potential repercussions for a divided South Korea, states Daalder.

Daalder says the final trend to watch in 2024 is non-state actors, including militias, terrorists, billionaires, and big tech, significantly shaping global dynamics. Navigating this complex landscape requires an understanding of these impactful non-state entities. Militias and terrorists operate beyond traditional state boundaries, affecting stability and economic lifelines. Wealthy billionaires wield influence in politics and global challenges, while big tech, with vast resources, shapes economic development and public discourse.

"Elon Musk single-handedly kept Ukraine's internet afloat in the months following Russia's invasion. Big Tech is driving the development of AI without oversight or governance. Militias are holding economic lifelines hostage, and terrorists are provoking states to start wars they cannot win," Daalder concludes.

Ivo H. Daalder, a prominent figure in U.S. foreign policy, is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Action Council. He contributed to the OSCE Panel of Eminent Persons on the future of European Security. Daalder is a leading voice on American foreign policy and European security. His writing portfolio boasts over a dozen books. His latest collaboration with James Lindsay, "The Empty Throne: America's Abdication of Global Leadership" (2018), underscores his impact. A sought-after commentator, Daalder frequently shares insights on current events through appearances on television and radio.

