Lydonia Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lydonia Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. Lydonia Technologies was named to the MSP Elite 150 category recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Lyonia Technologies was recognized by CRN as one of the leading solution providers in North America due to the company’s innovative approaches to providing managed services. The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation with groundbreaking solutions has been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of managed services. By focusing on delivering value-added services that enhance operational efficiencies and maximize return on investment for their clients, Lydonia has set themselves apart as a trusted partner in the industry. This recognition underscores Lydonia’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in managed services.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and hard work in building our managed services business. Achieving a growth of 262% in 2023 is a testament to their expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients,” said Kathy Swanson, Vice President, Managed Services, Lydonia Technologies. “Being recognized in CRN's 2024 MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category further validates the outstanding efforts of our team. I am truly honored to work alongside such a passionate team who prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of Hyperautomation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Hyperautomation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data and Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com