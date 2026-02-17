Lydonia Achieves Automation Anywhere APA Advanced Certification, Recognizing Leadership in Agentic Automation

APA Certified Advanced Partner Badge

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, announced that it has achieved the Agentic Process Automation (APA) Advanced Certification at the company level from Automation Anywhere, recognizing the company’s leadership and expertise in driving agentic automation solutions.

The certification marks a significant milestone for Lydonia and reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in automation. The APA Certified Advanced Partner Badge, awarded as part of this achievement, symbolizes the company’s capabilities in delivering agentic automation initiatives.

Agentic Process Automation (APA) orchestrates multiple AI agents to execute complete business processes, not just individual tasks. By enabling agents to work together to plan, act, and make decisions autonomously, APA helps organizations increase efficiency, improve flexibility and adaptability, and scale complex operations.

“We’re proud to receive the APA Advanced Certification at the company level,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “Agentic process automation represents a major step forward, enabling organizations to automate complex, end-to-end processes with intelligence and autonomy. As a Platinum partner, we’re proud to demonstrate our leadership in APA solutions while continuing to work closely with Automation Anywhere to expand agentic automation capabilities for our customers.”

Mike Mullaney, Chief Operating Officer of Lydonia, added, “Achieving this milestone at the company level is a testament to the collaborative effort of our teams across operations, technology, and customer success. It demonstrates our ability to implement agentic automation solutions at scale and deliver tangible, measurable results for our clients.”

This achievement reaffirms Lydonia's leadership in agentic automation and its focus on helping organizations implement these solutions effectively and efficiently.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, Agentic AI, and Intelligent Automation. We help organizations unlock value from the platforms they already own – or are considering investing in. By combining deep expertise in AI, agentic orchestration, and automation, we guide clients through platform decisions, design solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes: higher revenue, lower cost, and reduced risk.

