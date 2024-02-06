Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A100930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/06/24; 08:56
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 96
VIOLATION: DUI #1 REFUSAL
ACCUSED: MATTHEW MORGAN
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BURLINGTON, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/06/24 at approximately 0856 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of I-89 southbound near mile marker 96 in the town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Matthew Morgan out of Burlington, VT and he displayed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and at the conclusion of the investigation, he was charged for DUI refusal. He was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/29/24; 08:30
COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.