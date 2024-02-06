Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A100930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/06/24; 08:56

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 96

VIOLATION: DUI #1 REFUSAL

ACCUSED: MATTHEW MORGAN

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BURLINGTON, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/06/24 at approximately 0856 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of I-89 southbound near mile marker 96 in the town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Matthew Morgan out of Burlington, VT and he displayed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and at the conclusion of the investigation, he was charged for DUI refusal. He was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/29/24; 08:30

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.