Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,143 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal - Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A100930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS                              

STATION: WILLISTON                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/06/24; 08:56

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S MM 96

VIOLATION: DUI #1 REFUSAL

 

ACCUSED: MATTHEW MORGAN                                           

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BURLINGTON, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/06/24 at approximately 0856 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of I-89 southbound near mile marker 96 in the town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Matthew Morgan out of Burlington, VT and he displayed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and at the conclusion of the investigation, he was charged for DUI refusal. He was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/29/24; 08:30       

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal - Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more