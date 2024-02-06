Alexei Overchuk’s working visit to Mongolia

RUSSIA, February 6 - During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister was received by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, held talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy and Development of Mongolia Chimediin Khurelbaatar and visited the branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Ulaanbaatar.

The discussions focused on the prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The parties emphasised that bilateral relations are at a high level, noting the great potential that exists to build on Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, and energy spheres.

They paid particular attention to opportunities for increasing mutual trade by simplifying procedures and creating mechanisms to encourage active trade exchange, including in view of the regulatory and legal framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, where the Russian Federation is a member.

The sides also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the implementation of joint projects to continue improving railways and modernising Mongolia’s energy infrastructure, as well as projects in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

During the visit, Alexei Overchuk held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development of Mongolia Chimediin Khurelbaatar, during which they reviewed the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects and confirmed the shared interest in maintaining and building on the momentum of cooperation.

The Mongolian side expressed satisfaction with the increased activity in Russian-Mongolian trade and economic relations, noted the positive role of the Intergovernmental Russian-Mongolian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which from the Russian side is headed by the Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who was among the members of the government delegation.

Following the talks, the Deputy Prime Minister also visited the branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Ulaanbaatar.

The Ulaanbaatar branch opened in Mongolia on September 1, 1999, under the Memorandum between the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of Mongolia. The Russian educational complex includes higher and general education programmes, and additional education for children and adults. Classes at the branch are taught in Russian according to Russian educational standards. The total number of students exceeds 1,500 people.

During his visit to the university Alexei Overchuk noted that on 7 February, more than 2,400 textbooks and workbooks for primary school pupils will be delivered to Russian-Mongolian secondary school No. 162 in Ulaanbaatar as part of the humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Mongolia. Since September, the school has been operating according to Russian educational standards.