University of Minnesota Student Honored for His Support of Autism and Disability Services

Leo Dworsky singing with Kat Perkins at the 2023 Fraser Gala

Leo Dworsky, a U of M junior, and the K.A.H.R. Foundation are being honored for their support of people with autism, disabilities and mental health issues.

I first thought was there are so many other people that deserve the award. Then I thought, singing at the benefit, fundraising and the advocacy work I do; I guess I can see how it happened.” — Leo Dworsky, Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award Winner