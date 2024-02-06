Attorney General Jackley Part of National Task Force Investigating Election Scam Robocalls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney Marty Jackley and other Attorneys General on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force have written to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls, with the use of artificial intelligence, during the New Hampshire primary election.

Life Corporation is alleged to have used artificial intelligence to impersonate the voices of President Biden and other election officials. The fake calls provided incorrect information about elections and voting procedures.

“We are growing tired of robocalls and Congressional inaction,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This scam provides fake voting information that threatens our election system and deserves action.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of these calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

Attorney General Jackley is part of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan Attorneys General which investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

A copy of the letter is available here.

-30-