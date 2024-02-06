State Arts Council Opens Arts Grant Applications with April 1 Deadline

RHODE ISLAND, February 6 - Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for selected grant programs to arts and culture organizations, arts educators, individual, folk and traditional artists, and arts and health.

One grant program for arts and culture organizations, called General Operating Support for Organizations, will open on Feb. 8.

The deadline to complete an application for all the grants being offered is April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The staff is hosting information sessions, office hours and application walk-throughs to assist with the grant application process. A RISCA Grant Writing and Budget Workshop covering all grant offerings will be an online event on Wednesday, Feb. 7, noon to 1. RSVP is required.

There will be two in-person Information Sessions: On Wednesday, Feb. 14, noon to 1, at the Rhode Island Indian Council, 807 Broad St., Providence. RSVP is required. And, on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane Room 113, Warwick. RSVP is required.

To learn more and RSVP for the workshops as well as staff assistance, including office hours, visit RISCA's grant application support.

Grants opening Feb. 1 are being offered in the following categories:

Project Grants for Organizations offer support to arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to Rhode Island communities.

Project Grants in Education support schools, nonprofit organizations, arts educators and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments.

Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage.

Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft.

Arts and Health funds both non-clinical arts engagements that promote and facilitate individual health and public arts activities that provide a public health benefit in Rhode Island communities.

A Community Engaged Project Grant is funding for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged with Rhode Island residents.

Make Art Grant provides grants to artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. Opening on Feb. 8

General Operating Support for Organizations Program is multi-year unrestricted operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations.