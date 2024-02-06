MPD Seeking Suspects in Columbia Heights Attempted Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects who attempted to rob two men in Northwest DC.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspects approached two men walking in the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the men. The suspects fled the scene before obtaining property from the victims.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24013089